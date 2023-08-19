UNI Panthers

(KMAland) -- The Northern Iowa women rolled to a 9-0 win over Viterbo on Saturday in regional college soccer.

Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Northern Iowa 9 Viterbo 0

 

