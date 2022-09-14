Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Creighton men rolled to a win over Omaha on Wednesday in regional college soccer.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 6 Omaha 1

