Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha and UMKC were both winners in regional men’s college soccer on Saturday.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Georgetown 2 Creighton 1

Omaha 2 Western Illinois 0

UMKC 2 Lindenwood 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.