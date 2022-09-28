UMKC Roos

(KMAland) -- The UMKC men's soccer team picked up a win in Summit League action on Wednesday.

MEN'S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

UMKC 2 Southern Indiana 0

