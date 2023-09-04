(KMAland) -- The Kansas City men edged past Drake while Creighton tied Denver in regional college soccer on Monday.
Check out the scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
MEN: Creighton 2 Denver 2
MEN: Kansas City 4 Drake 3
