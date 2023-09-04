UMKC Roos
Photo: UMKC Athletics

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City men edged past Drake while Creighton tied Denver in regional college soccer on Monday.

Check out the scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

MEN: Creighton 2 Denver 2

MEN: Kansas City 4 Drake 3

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.