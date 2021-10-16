(KMAland) -- The Drake and UMKC mens soccer programs earned wins on Saturday.
Creighton Men (4-6-2, 1-4-1): Creighton and UConn tied 2-2 on Saturday. Diego Gutierrez and Jackson Castro scored unassisted goals while goalkeeper Paul Kruse had two saves.
Drake Men (6-4, 3-3): Drake beat Bradley 2-1 thanks to goals from Juan Louis and Louis Yuill. Yuill's goal in the 26th minute was the game-winner. Absalom Solorio and Cory Pitlik had assists and Quinn Millerd earned two saves.
Omaha Men (4-6-1, 2-1): Oral Roberts goal in the 70th minute led them past Omaha 3-2. Mitch Hammer and Hugo Kametani scored goals in the loss while Kenji Dem Mboma had an assist.
UMKC Men (2-6-3, 1-1-1): The Roos got a 3-1 win over Eastern Illinois. Seth Kacich, Kazuki Kimura and Vlad Jokic scored goals while Grrett Nevshemal, Kotaro Hirokawa and Ben Andoh had assists. Goalkeeper Cooper Clark managed three saves.