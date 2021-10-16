NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The Drake and UMKC mens soccer programs earned wins on Saturday.

Creighton Men (4-6-2, 1-4-1): Creighton and UConn tied 2-2 on Saturday. Diego Gutierrez and Jackson Castro scored unassisted goals while goalkeeper Paul Kruse had two saves. 

Drake Men (6-4, 3-3): Drake beat Bradley 2-1 thanks to goals from Juan Louis and Louis Yuill. Yuill's goal in the 26th minute was the game-winner. Absalom Solorio and Cory Pitlik had assists and Quinn Millerd earned two saves. 

Omaha Men (4-6-1, 2-1): Oral Roberts goal in the 70th minute led them past Omaha 3-2. Mitch Hammer and Hugo Kametani scored goals in the loss while Kenji Dem Mboma had an assist. 

UMKC Men (2-6-3, 1-1-1): The Roos got a 3-1 win over Eastern Illinois. Seth Kacich, Kazuki Kimura and Vlad Jokic scored goals while Grrett Nevshemal, Kotaro Hirokawa and Ben Andoh had assists. Goalkeeper Cooper Clark managed three saves. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.