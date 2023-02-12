(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Drake 4 Iowa State 3
Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4
Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0
Florida Atlantic 4 Iowa 3 — 9 inn
Omaha 2 Northern Iowa 1
Omaha 2 Drake 1
Nebraska 7 Lamar 0
Nebraska 7 Houston 0
Creighton 4 Detroit Mercy 3
Creighton 6 St. Thomas 1
Clemson 7 Kansas City 1
Kansas 9 Long Beach State 8
Kansas 12 NC State 4
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Northwestern Oklahoma State 10 Northwest Missouri State 5