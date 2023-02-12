NCAA Softball
Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below.

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Drake 4 Iowa State 3

Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4

Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0

Florida Atlantic 4 Iowa  3 — 9 inn

Omaha 2 Northern Iowa 1

Omaha 2 Drake 1

Nebraska 7 Lamar 0

Nebraska 7 Houston 0

Creighton 4 Detroit Mercy 3

Creighton 6 St. Thomas 1

Clemson 7 Kansas City 1

Kansas 9 Long Beach State 8

Kansas 12 NC State 4

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northwestern Oklahoma State 10 Northwest Missouri State 5

