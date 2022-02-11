(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Drake and Kansas all had undefeated days to open the college softball season on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (1-6): Northwest Missouri State picked up their first win of the season, snagging a 6-4 victory over Arkansas Monticello before falling to Southeastern Oklahoma State, 11-1. Jacee Winn had a hit and drove in two, and Abby Nolte and Ady Watts had two hits and two RBI apiece. Breck Dickey threw six innings and gave up just three runs on seven hits to get the win. SE Oklahoma State scored 11 in the first inning, and Northwest’s Alexis Kump accounted for the only Bearcats run with a roundtripper.
Iowa State (1-0), Nebraska (1-1), Omaha (0-2) & Northern Iowa (1-1): Iowa State picked up a 10-2 win over Omaha to open the season. The Cyclones got a home run and two RBI from Skyler Ramos while Malaysia Ochoa also had two hits and two RBI. Kaylee Pond added two hits and three RBI behind Saya Swain, who threw four innings to get the win.
Nebraska nabbed a 6-1 win over Omaha before a 2-1 defeat at the hands of UNI. The Huskers got a pair of home runs, three RBI and three runs from Billie Andrews in the win while Courtney Wallace struck out six in a six-hit complete game effort. Peyton Glatter led the offense in game two with two doubles while Abbie Squier cranked a home run. Olivia Ferrell struck out seven in 6 1/3 before the Panthers rallied for two in a walk-off win.
Omaha had just six hits in the loss to the Huskers, getting two from Sophie Cerveny and an RBI double from Rachel Weber. In the loss to ISU, Omaha’s Cerveny and Maggie O’Brien finished with a pair of hits each.
UNI’s Addison McElreth and Daryn Lamprecht delivered back-to-back run-scoring hits in the seventh to walk-off against the Huskers. UNI later lost a 2-1 nine-inning meeting with South Dakota State. Emily Wells had one of the two hits for the Panthers, smacking a solo home run. Samantha Hayer went six innings and struck out 11 in the loss.
Iowa (2-0): The Hawkeyes were 7-2 and 7-0 winners over Eastern Kentuckyk and No. 24 Liberty, respectively. Brylee Klosterman, Grace Banes, Tristin Doster, Denali Loecker and Sophia Maras all had two hits each for Iowa with Klosterman and Maras driving in two each. Breanna Vasquez worked a complete game with five strikeouts and five hits allowed. Against Liberty, Loecker threw a two-hit four-strikeout shutout. Foster bashed a home run and drove in four, and Nia Carter and Riley Sheehy had two hits each. Kalen Burns also drove in two runs.
Creighton (1-1): Creighton opened the year with a split, beating Idaho State by a 6-2 score before a 7-4 loss to UTEP. Brittney Manthie had three hits, and Kiara Mills posted two hits and two RBI for the Jays in the win. Mikayla Santa Cruz threw a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing one earned run on five hits. UTEP scored six in the third to lead to the win in game two. Sam Ahl and Mills each hit home runs for Creighton.
Drake (1-0): Drake rolled to an 11-4 win over South Dakota State to open their season. No other stats are available.
Missouri (1-1): Missouri took a 2-1 8-inning win over Penn State before a 6-2 loss to UConn to open their season. Kimberly Wert led the offense in the opener, finishing with two hits and the walk-off base knock in the bottom of the 8th. Jordan Weber threw six innings and struck out 10 while allowing just one hit before Megan Schumacher tossed the final two frames to get the win. Alex Honnold posted a pair of safeties in the loss to UConn.
Kansas (2-0): Kansas opened with a pair of wins over Northern Colorado and Bradley by 7-1 and 13-8 scores, respectively. Shelby Gayre had a home run among two hits and drove in two in the opening win for the Jayhawks and then had three hits and four RBI in game two. Ashlyn Anderson homered among three hits and drove in three in the rout of Bradley.
Kansas City (0-2): Kansas City lost their first two games of the year, falling to Michigan (6-0) and South Florida (10-4). The Roos had just four hits in the loss to the 16th-ranked Wolverines and only two to USF. Both hits were home runs with Sydney Nichols driving in three and Delainey Fenoglio smashing a solo shot.