(KMAland) -- Iowa State and UMKC went 2-0, UNI and Mizzou were 1-1 and Drake, Omaha and Kansas all lost their games on Friday in regional college softball action.
Iowa State (2-0): The Cyclones beat South Dakota State, 4-2, and Northern Iowa, 12-2, to open the season. Sami Williams and Alesia Ranches each hit home runs against SDSU, and then Williams homered again — along with Skyler Ramos — during the win over the Panthers.
Northern Iowa (1-1): Northern Iowa grabbed a 6-5 win over Butler before their 12-2 loss to ISU. Emmy Wells homered and drove in two in the victory while Kamryn Shaffer and Sammy Moss had two hits each in the loss.
Drake (0-1): Drake opened the year with a 6-1 loss to South Dakota State. Addie Lightner drove in a run while Macy Johnson doubled in the loss.
Omaha (0-1): Omaha dropped a tight 2-1 battle with Butler to open the season. Allison Helton went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Mavericks.
Missouri (1-1): Missouri nabbed an 8-1 win over Memphis and lost 9-2 to No. 12 Florida State to open the season. Hatti Moore hit two home runs and drove in five runs for the Tigers in the win and then homered along with Kim Wert to account for both runs in the loss.
Kansas (0-2): Kansas lost a pair of one-run games to McNeese State, 9-8 and 6-5. Shelby Gayre had a grand slam in the opening loss while Ashlyn Anderson finished with a pair of hits in game two.
Kansas City (2-0): The Roos opened with wins over Loyola Chicago and Western Michigan by 3-2 and 8-0 finals. Lia Lombardi had a home run among three hits and drove in two against Loyola before Katherine Karnatz finished with two hits and two RBI against WMU.