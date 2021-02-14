(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved to 4-0, Missouri had a 2-0 day and Drake, Kansas and UMKC all split their days on Saturday in regional college softball.
Iowa State (4-0): Iowa State beat Butler 8-0 and Omaha 4-2. Karlie Charles had 4.1 shutout innings and struck out three while Sami Williams added two hits and two RBI to beat Butler. Carli Spelhaug and Mikayla Ramos each hit home runs in the Omaha win.
Northern Iowa (1-2): Northern Iowa fell to South Dakota State, 8-2. Sammey Bunch went deep for the Panthers in the loss.
Drake (1-2): Drake split the day with a 9-6 win over Butler and a 7-6 loss to South Dakota State.
Omaha (0-2): Omaha dropped a 4-2 battle with Iowa State. Lynsey Tucker and Allison Helton both had hits and scored once while Lexi Burkhardt drove in two.
Missouri (3-1): Missouri went 2-0 on the day with a 9-5 win over No. 12 Florida State and a 12-2 victory over Memphis. Brooke Wilmes had five hits, three RBI and three runs scored against FSU while Casidy Chaumont had two hits, two RBI and two runs against Memphis.
Kansas (1-3): Kansas beat Central Arkansas 4-2 before a 5-3 loss to LSU. Sydnee Ramsey homered among two hits and drove in three for the Jayhawks in the victory.
UMKC (3-1): UMKC lost 9-6 to DePaul, but they responded with a 3-2 nine-inning win over Valparaiso to split the day.