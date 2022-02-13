(KMAland) -- Drake went 2-0 while UNI, Iowa, Creighton and Missouri won their lone games of the day in regional college softball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (1-8): Northwest Missouri State took a tough 6-4 loss to Southern Arkansas (4-5), which scored the final five runs of the game. Aubrey Griffith had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Grace Ruehle also went deep and drove in two.
Iowa State (4-1), Omaha (1-4), Drake (2-3), Northern Iowa (2-3): Iowa State dropped a 7-6 back and forth battle with Drake before a tight 5-4 victory over UNI. Milaysia Ochoa had three hits and an RBI, and Carli Spelhaug added two hits and two runs for ISU in the loss. Spelhaug doubled, homered and scored twice, and Alesia Ranches hit a three-run bomb in the win behind Saya Swain, who had 17 strikeouts and moved to 2-0.
Omaha dropped a 10-2 meeting with Drake in six innings. Lynsey Tucker led the Mavericks with two hits and an RBI in the defeat.
Northern Iowa scored three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh before falling short against the Cyclones. Taylor Hogan led the Panthers offense with a hit and two RBI.
Drake scored three runs in the seventh to edge past the Cyclones, getting two hits from Paige Bedsworth and one hit and two RBI from Delaney Taylor.
Nebraska (2-3): The Huskers dropped a 6-2 decision to South Dakota State (3-2). Abbie Squier hit a home run among two hits while Olivia Ferrell also had two hits in the game for the Huskers.
Iowa (3-1): Marissa Peek smashed a solo home run and drove in two on two hits for Iowa in a 9-4 win over Pittsburgh. Grace Banes added two hits and an RBI, and Breanna Vasquez got the win in the circle with five strikeouts in four innings.
Creighton (3-2): Creighton nabbed a 9-1 win over Abilene Christian (1-4). Cayla Nielsen went deep twice and drove in five while Kailey Wilson and Emma Rosonke both hit home runs for the Jays in the win. Alexis Wiggins struck out five and gave up one unearned run on three hits in five innings to get the win.
Missouri (3-2): Missouri took a strong win over No. 24 Liberty (0-4), 6-5. Jenna Laird had two hits and two RBI while Kimberly Wert and Alex Honnold had two hits each for the Tigers.
Kansas (4-1): Kansas lost their first game of the season to Weber State (3-2), 7-4. Shayna Espy finished with three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Macy Omli and Ashlyn Anderson also drove in one run each.
Kansas City (1-4): Kansas City lost to No. 13 Michigan (3-2), 2-0. The Roos had just three hits, including two from Kloe Hilbrenner. Casey Stout tossed five innings, allowing just one run on seven hits while striking out one and walking two.