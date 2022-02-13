(KMAland) -- Another big Saturday of regional college softball with a 2-0 day for ISU and Kansas, 1-1 performances from Nebraska, Omaha, UNI, Creighton, Mizzou and UMKC and 0-fers from Northwest, Drake and Iowa.
Northwest Missouri State (1-7): Northwest Missouri State dropped a 9-1 decision to Illinois Springfield. Jacee Winn and Abby Nolte finished with two hits apiece with Nolte delivering an RBI double.
Iowa State (3-0), Nebraska (2-2), Drake (1-2), Northern Iowa (2-2) & Omaha (1-3): Iowa State stayed unbeaten with 7-3 and 8-3 wins over Nebraska and South Dakota State, respectively. Alesia Ranches smacked a grand slam against SDSU, and Ellie Spelhaug was the winning pitcher with four innings of shutout relief. Mikayla Ramos had a home run and drove in four while Camille Marin finished with two hits and two RBI for the Cyclones against the Huskers. Karlie Charles threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in relief to get the win.
Nebraska got three hits from Abbie Squier in the loss to Iowa State while Sydney Gray doubled, homered and drove in five to lead the Huskers offense in a 10-1 win over Drake. Courtney Wallace moved to 2-0 in the circle with five strikeouts over five frames.
Omaha got a sterling pitching performance from Kamryn Meyer in a 3-2 win over Drake, striking out nine and working around nine walks while giving up just two runs. Izzy Eltze and Rachel Weber had two hits each for the Mavericks. The Mavs followed with a 6-4 defeat to UNI. Rachel Weber had a two-run double in the loss.
The Bulldogs had just two hits against Nebraska, including an RBI knock by Libby Ryan before the loss to Omaha. Addie Lightner had a pair of hits and drove in a run for Drake against the Mavericks. Emma Richards gave up just three runs and struck out five in a tough-luck loss.
Northern Iowa lost their first game of the day to South Dakota State, 9-3. Addison Parks and Taylor Hogan each hit home runs for the Panthers in the loss. A four-run sixth inning helped them bounce back for a win over Omaha. Mya Dodge singled, tripled and homered while driving in four and scoring two runs.
Iowa (2-1): Iowa lost an 11-3 five-inning decision to No. 19 Kentucky. Grace Banes had a hit and drove in two, and Tristin Doster added two hits, including a double.
Creighton (2-2): Creighton split two games for the second straight day, winning 3-1 in 8 innings over Abilene Christian before a tight 8-7 loss to UTEP. Sam Alm had three hits and three RBI in the win, driving in two with a hit in the top of the eighth. Mikayla Santa Cruz struck out nine in a complete game effort to move to 2-0. Alm drove in three more in the UTEP loss while Kailey Wilson had a home run among three hits. Alyssa Gappa also homered among two hits and drove in two.
Missouri (2-2): Missouri opened the day with an 8-1 victory over Wisconsin before a 4-3 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech. Brooke Wilmes had three hits and two RBI in the victory. Jordan Weber was the winning pitcher with four one-hit shutout innings. Jenna Laird and Kendyll Bailey both had two hits for Missouri in the loss to Virginia Tech.
Kansas (4-0): Kansas kept their winning ways with victories over Fordham and Grand Canyon, 6-2 and 10-7 in 8 innings. Olivia Bruno had two hits, including a home run, and Lyric Moore added a a pair of hits to lead the offense in the opener. Bruno also pitched her way to the win, throwing six one-hit innings. In game two, Kansas scored seven runs between the sixth, seventh and eighth to mount a comeback, getting another two-hit, two-RBI game from Bruno and Macy Omli. Shayna Espy had four hits, and Shelby Gayre hit another home run.
Kansas City (1-3): Kansas City nabbed their first win of the season, taking down Illinois State by a 6-5 count after falling, 7-1, to No. 6 Florida. Kloe Hilbrenner had two hits and scored a run for the Roos in the opening loss. In the win, Sydney Nichols had the game-tying hit while Delainey Fenoglio delivered a walk-off. Hilbrenner, Nichols and Ally Vonfeldt had two hits each in the game.