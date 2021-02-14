Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State moved to 5-0, Kansas City jumped to 4-1 and Northern Iowa was also a winner in regional softball action on Sunday.

Iowa State (5-0): Iowa State got two each in five different innings to take a 10-2 win over Drake. Milaysiia Ochoa, Alyssa Orr and Carli Spelhaug drove in two runs apiece for the Cyclones.

Omaha (0-4): Omaha lost twice on Sunday, falling 8-2 to Northern Iowa and 3-0 to Drake. Jamie White led the Mavs with three hits and an RBI  in the loss to the Panthers. 

Northern Iowa (2-2): The Panthers rolled to an 8-2 win over Omaha. Sammey Bunch had two home runs, a single and five RBI for UNI in the victory. 

Drake (2-3): The Bulldogs split a pair of games with a 10-2 loss to Iowa State and a 3-0 win over Omaha. Nicole Timmons struck out nine and allowed just five hits in seven innings for the Mavericks in their win.

Kansas City (4-1): Kansas City rolled to a 10-2 win over Valparaiso. Katherine Karnatz singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four to lead the Roos in the victory.

