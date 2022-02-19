(KMAland) -- Creighton, Omaha and Missouri all went 2-0 while Iowa and Kansas were 1-1 and Nebraska and UMKC each lost their only game of the day in regional college softball on Friday.
Nebraska (3-4): Nebraska fell 2-0 to Southeastern Louisiana (5-0). Cam Ybarra and Peyton Glatter each had doubles for the Huskers in the loss. Ferrell struck out 10 and allowed just two runs on seven hits in the loss.
Iowa (4-2): Iowa split two games in San Diego with a 2-1 win over South Dakota State and a 13-0 defeat to DePaul. Brylee Klosterman and Nia Carter had two hits each for Iowa in the win while Denali Loecker threw a complete game with two strikeouts. The Hawkeyes managed just three hits in the loss to DePaul with one each from Nia Carter, Kalena Burns and Riley Sheehy.
Creighton (5-2): Creighton won both of their games in Beaumont, Texas, beating Ohio 8-2 and Lamar 8-7. Against Ohio, Emma Rosonke had a double, a home run and four RBI while Saren Croeker pitched in three hits, Sam Alm hit safely twice and Mikayla Santa Cruz struck out seven in seven innings to get the win. The bats stayed hot in game two with Kiara Mills posting two hits, and Kailey Wilson driving in two runs on a double.
Omaha (3-4): Omaha took two shutout wins in San Antonio, beating Boise State 1-0 and Incarnate Word 4-0. Kamryn Meyer struck out 15 in a one-hit shutout against Boise State. Lexi Burkhardt delivered the only RBI of the game while Rachel Weber had two hits.Sydney Nuismer threw the shutout in game two with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed. Izzy Eltze had three hits, Lynsey Tucker drove in two on two hits, and Sophie Cerveny added two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Missouri (6-2): Missouri won a pair of games, 3-2 over South Alabama (1-5) and 5-2 over North Carolina (5-2). Kimberly Wert went deep while Jenna Laird added two hits and an RBI in game one. Megan Schumacher threw four shutout innings, allowing three hits in moving to 2-0. Wert hit another home run and drove in two while Kara Daly added a home run among two hits and had two RBI in game two.
Kansas (5-2): Kansas split two games at Texas A&M, beating Stephen F. Austin, 5-1, before a 9-1 loss to Texas A&M. Shayna Espy had two hits while Madison Hirsch had a hit and two RBI in the win. Olivia Bruno threw five innings and allowed just one run to get the win. The Jayhawks did not manage a hit in the loss to A&M.
Kansas City (1-5): Kansas City lost 11-3 to Weber State (4-2). Kloe Hilbrenner had a big game for the Roos with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the defeat.