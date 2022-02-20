(KMAland) -- Missouri and Omaha threw no-hitters, Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton joined Mizzou with 2-0 days, Kansas went 1-1 and UMKC took two walk-off losses in regional college softball on Saturday.
Nebraska (5-4): Nebraska beat UT Arlington, 6-2, and Northern Colorado, 15-3, in Las Cruces on Saturday. Billie Andrews had a home run among two hits while Cam Ybarra added two hits and two RBI for the Huskers in the game one win. Sydney Gray homered twice among three hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Andrews and Ybarra both went deep and drove in four runs apiece in the second game.
Iowa (6-2): Iowa rolled to a 7-0 win over UC Riverside before a 3-1 triumph over San Diego. Denali Loecker hit a home run among two hits while Nia Carter, Grace Banes and Kalena Burns also had two hits each behind Breanna Vasquez, who struck out 13 in a complete game shutout. In game two, Brylee Klosterman and Carter had two hits each, and Loecker threw all seven innings while allowing just one run on four hits.
Creighton (7-2): Creighton knocked off Ohio and New Mexico by 9-8 and 5-2 scores, respectively. Emma Rosonke was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Cayla Nielsen added two hits and two RBI for the Jays in the opening win. In game two, Madeline Vejvoda had two hits and an RBI, and Jena Lawrence got the win in the circle with a complete game five-strikeout performance.
Omaha (4-4): Kamryn Meyer tossed an 11-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-0 win over UTSA (2-6). Izzy Eltze led the offense with a home run among two hits while driving in two and scoring twice. Maggie O’Brien also had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.
Missouri (8-2): Missouri picked up two shutout wins on Saturday, beating Bethune-Cookman by a 6-0 count and Florida Atlantic, 3-0. Lauren Krings threw an eight-strikeout no-hitter in the opener. Brooke Wilmes, Kendyll Bailey and Kimberly Wert all had two hits each to lead the Tigers. In game two, Jordan Weber struck out nine and threw a two-hit shutout. Wert and Julia Crenshaw each drove in a run in the win.
Kansas (6-3): Kansas was an 8-0 winner over Missouri State before a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Savanna DesRochers hit a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice to lead the Jayhawks. Cheyenne Hornbuckle added two hits and two RBI, and Kasey Hamilton struck out five in five innings. In game two, Macy Omli had two hits and tow RBI, and Cheyenne Hornbuckle added two hits.
Kansas City (1-7): Kansas City lost a pair of one-run games to Weber State, 6-5, and UNLV, 4-3. Kloe Hilbrenner had another big game for the Roos in the opener, smacking two hits and driving in two. Alexis D’Ambrosio also had a hit and drove in two. Hilbrenner doubled among two hits in game two, and D’Ambrosio had another two hits and scored once. Both losses were walk-off defeats.