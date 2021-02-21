(KMAland) -- Iowa State was 2-1 and Missouri went 3-1 for the weekend in regional college softball action.
Iowa State (9-1): Iowa State went 2-1 between Saturday and Sunday, beating No. 21 Missouri by a 9-8 final, falling 5-2 to Florida Atlantic and taking down Ole Miss in walk-off fashion, 7-6. Sami Williams finished with four hits, including a home run, in the three games while Alesia Ranches delivered the walk-off winner against the Rebels.
Missouri (6-2): Missouri bounced back from a Saturday loss to Iowa State to win their final three games of the weekend, taking down Ole Miss and sweeping a doubleheader with Florida Atlantic.