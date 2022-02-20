(KMAland) -- Iowa State outscored their opponents 25-3 in a 2-0 day, Nebraska had little trouble in a victory and Northwest Missouri State went 1-1 in college softball play on Sunday.
Iowa State (6-1): Iowa State cruised to wins over Quinnipiac (14-1) and Howard (10-2). Mikayla Ramos and Milaysia Ochoa homered in the win over Quinnipiac. Ramos drove in three runs while Ochoa sent five across. Angelina Allen also drove in two runs on two hits and scored twice. Karlie Charles got the win with six strikeouts on two hits. Against Howard, Ramos homered and drove in three runs while Kasey Simpson also went deep. Sarah Tyree and Alesia Ranches had two RBI on two hits while Saya Swain struck out seven batters in four innings.
Nebraska (6-4): Nebraska beat Southeastern Louisiana, 11-1. The Huskers hit three homers – a three-run blast from Sydney Gray, a four-run shot from Olivia Ferrell and a two-run dinger from Cam Ybarra. Gray and Ybarra had two hits apiece in the win. Courtney Wallace scattered seven hits in six innings and three strikeouts.
Omaha (5-4): Omaha was a 7-2 winner over Incarnate Word. Jamie White homered, had two hits and drove in two runs while Rachel Weber doubled. Lynsey Tucker, Sydney Ross and Sophie Cerveny knocked two hits apiece for the Mavericks. Sydney Hampton earned the win with three strikeouts and three hits in 5 ⅓ innings of duty.
Missouri (8-3): Maryland blanked Missouri for a 1-0 win. Jenna Laird had three of the Tigers’ five hits while Alex Honnold and Kendyll Bailey each had doubles. Megan Schumacher took the loss after surrendering the walk-off game-winning single.
Kansas (6-4): The Jayhawks struggled in a 12-0 loss to Texas A&M. Cheyenne Hornbuckle and Lyric Moore had two hits each while Macy Omil and Ashlyn Anderson recorded one hit apiece. Kasey Hamilton took the loss, surrendering three hits and three earned runs.
UMKC (1-8): UMKC suffered an 11-7 loss to UNLV despite a five-run sixth inning. Sydney Nichols homered and had three hits while Katelyn Garcia registered two hits and drove in two runs. Casey Stout was charged with the loss. Stout surrendered seven hits and six earned runs while walking three batters.
Northwest Missouri State (2-9): The Bearcats went 1-1 on Sunday with a win against Minnesota-Duluth (9-1) and a loss to Minnesota State (11-3). Lauren Gray and Aubrey Griffith homered and had four RBI off two hits in the win. Olivia Daugherty also had two hits. Hayden Simmons earned her first win of the season with a five-inning, six-strikeout, four-hit performance.