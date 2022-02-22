(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State upset No. 6 Minnesota State, and Iowa State dominated in a pair of wins on Monday in regional college softball action.
Northwest Missouri State (3-10): Northwest Missouri State split a pair of games with a 7-1 loss to Minnesota Duluth and a 3-2 win over No. 6 Minnesota State. The Bearcats’ only hit of the loss came from Aubrey Griffith, who had a double and came around to score their lone run. In the win, Olivia Daugherty had a big game with three hits and an RBI. Breck Dickey threw four strong innings with eight strikeouts to get the win.
Iowa State (8-1): Iowa State rolled to 10-1 and 10-2 wins over Howard and Coppin State, respectively. Mikayla Ramos, Alesia Ranches and Kasey Simpson hit home runs while Angelina Allen, Ranches and Simpson all had three RBI each in the opening game. Ramos homered twice, doubled once and drove in five in game two. Kali Gose had two hits and two runs