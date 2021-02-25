College Softball

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa split with Lipscomb while Missouri held off UCF in regional college softball action on Wednesday. 

Northern Iowa (3-3): Northern Iowa split a doubleheader with Lipscomb, falling 9-1 in the opener and winning 3-1 in game two. Kailyn Packard posted her first win, throwing a complete game and striking out 10 in the win. Sammy Moss and Sammey Bunch had two hits each during the victory. Bunch homered in the opening game.

Missouri (7-2): Missouri held off UCF (6-2) for a 6-5 win. Emma Raabe led the Tigers with two hits, including a double and a two-run home run, while Cayla Kessinger added a two-run home run among two hits.

