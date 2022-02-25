(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa (7-4): The Hawkeyes went 1-1 on the day with a win over North Florida (3-1) and a loss to Notre Dame (2-0). Sophia Maras plated two runs, recorded two hits and scored a run in their win. Denali Loecker had another stout two-way day with two hits and a run scored while also tossing seven innings of seven-hit, one-run softball.
Iowa State (8-2): The Cyclones dropped a 3-0 decision to UCLA. Carli Spelhaug recorded their only hit. Ellie Spelhaugh took the loss with six strikeouts, two hits and three earned runs.
Northern Iowa (2-5): Northern Iowa took a pair of losses, 9-5 to Wichita State and 5-4 to Minnesota. Emmy Wells and Brooke Snider both hit home runs and drove in two for the Panthers in the opening game while Madison Parks and Snider both went deep and Taylor Hogan had two hits in game two.
Drake (3-4): Drake suffered losses to Purdue (3-0) and LSU (12-4). Macy Johnson recorded two hits, drove in a run and scored a run against LSU. Kristen Arias drove in two runs, and Emily Valtman doubled.
MIssouri (10-3): It was a 2-0 day for the Tigers with wins over Oregon (6-2) and Texas Tech (2-1). Brooke Wilmes and Kendyll Bailey had two RBIs in the win against Oregon while Wilmes and Kimberly Wert homered. Jordan Weber struck out five on four hits and two earned runs in seven innings. Against Texas Tech, Wilmes had two hits and drove in a run while Alex Honnold and Casidy Chaumont doubled.