(KMAland) -- Missouri softball nabbed two big wins, Iowa was a victor, ISU went 1-1 and UNI and Drake combined for an 0-4 day in regional college softball on Saturday.
Iowa (8-4): Iowa scored three in the fifth on their way to a 4-2 win over Princeton. Nia Carter had two hits and an RBI, and Grace Banes finished with one hit and two RBI to lead the Hawkeyes.
Iowa State (10-3): Iowa State split a pair of games with a 17-5 win over San Diego before a 4-1 defeat to Loyola Marymount. ISU had 14 hits in the win, including another home run among three hits from Mikayla Ramos, who also tripled and drove in four runs. Angelina Allen added three hits and three RBI. They had just one hit in the loss to LMU — an RBI double in the seventh by Natalie Wellet.
Northern Iowa (2-7): Minnesota was a 3-0 winner over the Panthers while Charlotte took a 4-3 win over UNI. Kamryn Shaffer had two hits for UNI while Kailyn Packard threw seven innings and struck out seven against Minnesota. Emmy Wells, Brooke Snider and Taylor Hogan all drove in one run in the loss to Charlotte.
Drake (3-6): Drake lost a pair of 3-2 games to Stephen F. Austin and LSU. SFA scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. Emily Valtman and Carey Koenig both had RBI hits for Drake. Game two lasted 10 innings, and LSU was a walk-off winner in that one. Valtman and MaKayla Rice both had RBI hits, and Nicole Timmons threw all nine innings in the loss.
Missouri (12-3): No. 16 Missouri was impressive in a pair of wins on Saturday, beating San Diego State, 7-6 in 8 innings, and No. 5 Washington, 10-0 in five. Casidy Chaumont hit a two-run walk-off home run in the eighth inning of their win over SDSU while Jenna Laird had three hits. Lauren Krings struck out seven and allowed just one hit in five innings to get the win over Washington. Kimberly Wert homered among two hits and drove in five, and Brooke Wilmes and Kendyll Bailey also went deep.