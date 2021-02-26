(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Iowa State won twice and Missouri went 1-0 while Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas split a pair on Friday in regional college softball action.
Northwest Missouri State (2-0): Northwest opened their season with a pair of wins. Olivia Daugherty had two hits and four RBI in a 6-3 win over Southwest Baptist (0-2). Kaitlyn Weis posted a home run among two hits and four RBI to lead a 7-4 win over William Jewell (1-4).
Iowa State (11-1): Iowa State rolled to a 10-6 win over Portland State and a 7-2 victory over Grand Canyon. Sami Williams homered twice and drove in five against PSU before another home run among two hits, an RBI and three runs scored against GCU.
Iowa (1-1): The Hawkeyes opened with a split with Ohio State (1-1), winning the finale 4-3 after a 3-2 loss in the opener. Nia Carter went 5-for-7 for the doubleheader, including delivering a walk-off winner in game two.
Nebraska (1-1): Nebraska split the opening series of the season with Indiana, falling 3-1 and winning 4-2. Freshman Billie Andrews had a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to lift the Huskers in the win.
Northern Iowa (3-4): Northern Iowa lost a 10-inning 1-0 battle with Samford (3-5). Kailyn Packard threw 9 2/3 innings, struck out six and allowed one unearned run on six hits and two walks.
Omaha (2-6): Omaha split a pair of games on Friday with a win over Arkansa-Pine Bluff, 13-0, and a loss to Missouri State, 3-1. Hailey Bartz had a pair of hits and driven t three for the Mavericks in the win.
Missouri (8-2): Missouri took an 8-3 win over South Alabama (4-5). Kim Wert bopped a two-run home run and Alex Honnold had three hits and two RBI for Mizzou.
Kansas (2-4): Kansas split a double dip with UTSA, winning 11-4 and losing 5-3.