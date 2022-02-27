(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Renee Gillispie won her 900th career game, Nebraska and Kansas split, Northwest, Omaha and UMKC were all 1-1, Drake had a 1-0 day and ISU, Creighton and Mizzou went winless in regional college softball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-11): Northwest split their first two games of the Drury Invitational, losing 5-2 to Drury before a 7-0 win over Southwest Baptist. The Bearcats had just two hits in the loss with one coming on a two-run knock by Skylar Pieper. Breck Dickey struck out 11 in a six-hit shutout in the finale. Jacee Winn, Grace Ruehle, Madison Friest, Piper and Avery Anderson all had two hits to lead the offense.
Nebraska (7-5) & Kansas (7-5): Nebraska and Kansas split a doubleheader with the Jayhawks winning 13-5 and the Huskers taking a 6-4 win. For Nebraska, Sydney Gray had three hits and drove in two, and Mya Felder had two hits and three RBI in the loss. In game two, Billie Andrews and Abbie Squier each had three hits and combined to drive in three runs.
Savanna DeRochers went deep and had a double among four hits while driving in three and scoring three times in the opener. Lyric Moore added two doubles, a single and two RBI, and Haleigh Harper went 3-for-4 with four RBI. The second game saw Olivia Bruno go deep, Jordan Richards drive in two on one hit and Ashlyn Anderson post two hits.
Iowa (9-4): Iowa rolled to a 9-0 win over Cornell, landing head coach Renee Gillispie her 900th career win. Iowa had nine hits, led by two each from Nia Carter, Denali Loecker and Sophia Maras. Loecker also got the win in the circle with four shutout innings.
Iowa State (10-4): Iowa State dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 5 Washington (11-4). The Cyclones had just four singles in the loss behind Ellie Spelhaugh, who struck out six and gave up just one hit and one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings.
Creighton (7-5): Creighton lost twice to South Dakota State (8-4) in blowout fashion, 18-0 and 8-0. Even in a blowout loss, Emma Rosonke and Madeline Vejvoda had two hits each in the opening game for the Jays. In game two, Creighton managed just two hits with one each from Sam Alm and Vejvoda.
Drake (4-6): Drake used a four-run fourth inning to beat Purdue (7-8), 4-2. Libby Ryan and Paige Bedsworth had a hit and an RBI each in the fourth. Emma Richards was the winning pitcher with 5 2/3 innings in the circle before Mackenzie Hupke got a save in picking up the final four outs.
Omaha (6-5): Omaha split their two games on Sunday, falling to Saint Louis, 6-3, and rolling to an 8-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Izzy Eltze went deep among two hits, and Lexi Burkhardt added two doubles, a single and an RBI in the loss. Anna Chapman finished with a one-hit five-inning shutout in game two. Rachel Weber had two hits and three RBI, Eltze went deep again among two hits and Lynsey Tucker was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Missouri (12-4): No. 16 Missouri lost 7-5 to No. 6 UCLA (12-3). Kimberly Wert, Kendyll Bailey, Gabi Deters and Casidy Chaumont all went deep for the Tigers. Alex Honnold added two hits for Mizzou in the loss.
Kansas City (2-9): UMKC lost 7-3 to Central Arkansas before a 10-2 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Ally Vonfeldt hit a home run in the opening game, and Marina Barnes went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI in the finale. Camryn Stickel struck out nine in five innings to get the win.