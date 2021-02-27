(KMAland) -- A busy day in regional college softball action was highlighted by another win for Northwest Missouri State, a 2-0 day for Kansas and a blowout win for Omaha.
Northwest (4-0): The Bearcats remained perfect with another win at the Drury Invitational, this time beating Drury 8-3 behind a six-run seventh inning. Kaitlyn Weis had three hits, drove in three and hit her second home run of the season. Ashleigh Creek got the win.
Iowa State (12-2): The Cyclones beat Portland State 13-1 behind a nine-run fourth inning and lost to Arizona State in a nationally-ranked contest. Against Portland State, nine batters recorded at least one hit. Mikayla Ramos led the way with three hits, five RBIs and a home run. Harlan alum Logan Schaben was among three ISU batters to muscle two hits. Schaben also drove in a run. Saya Swain earned the win in the circle, tossing 4 innings and striking out four while walking four and surrendering four hits.
Kansas (4-4): The Jayhawks plated four in the sixth for a 9-5 win over A&M-Corpus Christi and held off UTSA 5-2. Tarin Travieso drove in four, homered, had two hits and scored four runs in the win over A&M. Kasey Hamilton fanned five batters and earned the win. Lexy Mills struck out four.
Missouri (11-2): It was a 2-0 day for Mizzou thanks to an 8-0 win over Northwestern State and a 6-1 victory over SIU-Edwardsville. Against Northwestern State, the Tigers scored four in the first. Cayla Kessinger had three hits and drove in a run. Kim Wert drove in two. Jordan Weber earned the win with two strikeouts and allowed five hits. Alex Honnold led the Tigers in their win over SIU-Edwardsville with two hits and an RBI.
Iowa (1-3): Michigan swept Iowa with 2-0 and 6-5 victories. In the first game, Iowa was blanked and only mustered two hits. Nia Carter paced the Hawkeyes in the second game with two hits and an RBI. Riley Sheehy drove in two runs. Denali Loecker was the losing pitcher.
Creighton (0-2): Creighton opened the season with a pair of losses to Wichita State. The Bluejays lost 14-2 in the first game and 13-3 in the second. Ashley Cantu finished the day with two hits.
Northern Iowa (4-5): The Panthers lost 9-2 to Samford and beat Louisiana-Monroe 9-6. Taylor Hogan had two of UNI's five hits and drove in two in the loss to Samford. UNI was paced in the victory by three RBIs off two hits from Emmy Wells. Brooke Snider had three hits. Sammey Bunch, Kamryn Shaffer and Emma Valainis had two hits each. Kailyn Packard was awarded the win on the mound.
Drake (2-5): The Bulldogs were swept by UMKC, losing 8-0 in the first game and 5-4 in the second. In game two, Laura Anderson led Drake with three hits. Libby Ryan drove in two runs.
Omaha (3-6): Omaha rolled to a 10-1 win over Missouri State behind 13 hits. Diana Murtha and Emily Klosterman had two hits and three RBIs each. Kamryn Meyere allowed two hits, one earned run, walked nine and struck out six in six innings of action.