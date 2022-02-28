(KMAland) -- Nebraska edged Kansas, Omaha picked up two wins, Kansas City got a split and Northwest Missouri State lost two heartbreakers in regional college softball on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-13): Northwest Missouri State took 7-6 and 5-4 losses to Drury, both in walk-off fashion. Abby Nolte went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, and Lauren Gray added a home run and two RBI in the opener. Olivia Daugherty and Gray had two hits each in game two. Nolte added two RBI, and Breck Dickey struck out six in six innings.
Nebraska (8-5) & Kansas (7-6): Nebraska used a two-run seventh-inning rally for a 5-3 win over Kansas. Billie Andrews and Sydney Gray both hit home runs while Mya Felder and Andrews had two hits each. Lyric Moore and Savanna DesRochers topped Kansas with two hits each.
Omaha (8-5): Omaha picked up two one-run wins on Monday, edging Saint Louis (2-6) by a 3-2 score and then taking a 1-0 win over Central Arkansas (5-7). Izzy Eltze had a double and two RBI to lead the opening win behind Sydney Nuismer and Kamryn Meyer’s combined pitching effort. Meyer struck out 12 and worked around six walks and two hits in a compete-game shutout during the win over Central Arkansas. Jamie White’s home run accounted for the only run of the game.
Kansas City (3-10): Kansas City lost to Saint Louis, 4-0, before a 6-0 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Ally Vonfeldt and Sydney Reid had two hits each for the Roos in the shutout loss, but Mia Hoveland put together a complete game four-hit shutout to get the second game. Kloe Hilbrenner had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Delaney Fenoglio added three hits and three RBI, including a home run of her own.