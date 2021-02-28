(KMAland) -- Iowa State, UNI, Missouri and Kansas all went 1-0 while Iowa and Nebraska split their Big Ten doubleheaders on Sunday in regional college softball action.
Iowa State (13-2): The Cyclones had 14 hits in a 13-7 win over Grand Canyon (6-9). Carli Spelhaug had three hits and two RBI while Sami Williams, Milaysia Ochoa, Alesia Ranches and Camille Marin all added two hits apiece for the Cyclones.
Iowa (2-4, 2-4): Iowa split a doubleheader with Michigan State, getting three hits from Riley Sheehy and two RBI each from Grace Banes, Denalie Loecker and Kalena Burns in a 6-1 victory. The Hawkeyes lost the final game of the weekend, 1-0.
Nebraska (3-3): Nebraska split a pair with Ohio State, bouncing back after a 4-2 loss for a 2-1 win. Courtney Wallace threw a complete game, scattering seven hits and striking out six for the Huskers.
Creighton (0-3): Creighton had just four hits in a 4-0 loss to Wichita State (5-2).
Northern Iowa (5-5): Northern Iowa rolled to an 11-3 win over UL Monroe. Sammey Bunch, Daryn Lamprecht and Emmy Wells all hit home runs for the Panthers in the rout.
Missouri (12-2): The No. 17 Tigers were 8-0 winners over Middle Tennessee (2-6). Laurin Krings had seven strikeouts in a six-inning one-hit shutout for Missouri while Kim Wert had two hits and two RBI.
Kansas (5-4): Kansas edged past UT Arlington (1-7), 10-8. Morgyn Wynne homered and drove in three runs for the Jayhawks in the victory.