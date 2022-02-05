(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State softball dropped two games in Mankato, Minnesota on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (0-4): Northwest Missouri State lost two Saturday games, falling to Concordia St. Paul, 8-0 in five innings, and to Minnesota Duluth, 5-2. Olivia Daugherty had the only Bearcats hit in the opener. Daugherty and Lauren Gray had one hit and one run each, and Ady Watts drove in a run for Northwest in the finale. Christina Campbell (0-1) took the loss after allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings.