(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State softball team fell to 0-4 on the young season with a 6-2 loss to Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday.
The Bearcats outhit their opponent, 11-7, but surrendered one run in the first, three in the second, one in the third and one in the fifth. Abby Nolte and Sophie Mayhugh had two hits each while Mayhugh and Hannah Blackford each tripled.
Mayhugh and Lela Bryant drove in Northwest's two runs.
Breck Dickey took the loss, surrendering seven hits and five earned runs while walking six and striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.