(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Nebraska went 2-0, and Drake rolled to a win of their own in regional college softball on Friday.
Iowa State (14-7): Iowa State picked up two shutout wins over Boston (11-12) and Long Beach State (8-12), 6-0 and 8-0. Karlie Charles and Saya Swain teamed up in game one for the six-hit shutout. Carli Spelahaug had two hits and two runs, and Angelina Allen doubled among two hits and drove in a run. Skyler Ramos also had a hit and two RBI. Ellie Spelhaug threw a two-hit, six-strikeout shutout in game two, getting offensive help from Carli Spelhaug, who homered, drove in three and scored twice.
Nebraska (13-6): Nebraska went 2-0 on the day with wins over Sacramento State (11-9), 10-9, and Cal State Fullerton (14-9), 3-1. Cam Ybarra hit a two-run walk-off home run in the opener, finishing with three hits, four RBI and two runs. Sydney Gray and Mya Felder added two hits and two RBI each, and Billie Andrews finished with two hits, three runs and an RBI. Olivia Ferrell struck out six and scattered eight hits in a complete game victory in game two. Offensively, Ybarra, Ava Bredwell and Caitlynn Neal all drove in one run each.
Drake (5-10): Drake rolled to a 19-1 win over Nicholls State (7-14). Delaney Taylor, Emily Valtman, Paige Bedsworth and MaKayla Rice all had three hits while Taylor, Valtman and Bedsworth drove in three runs each. Skylar Rigby and Rice also drove in two each, and Emma Richards had two hits.