(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton and UMKC all picked up at least one win in regional college softball action on Friday.
Iowa State (17-4): Iowa State opened their weekend with a 9-1 win in six innings over Kent State (3-7). Sami Williams had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs to lead the Cyclones. Alesia Ranches and Sarah Tyree also went deep.
Nebraska (4-5): Nebraska scored two in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 5-4 win over No. 23 Michigan (6-3). Sydney Gray delivered the game-winning two-run hit while Courtney Wallace worked 6 2/3 innings in relief to get the win.
Iowa (5-4): Iowa finished a three-game sweep of Penn State (0-9) with a 2-0 win in eight innings. Nia Carter and Brylee Klosterman had two hits each while Sarah Lehman struck out five in a four-hit eight-inning shutout.
Creighton (6-4): Creighton opened their Big East slate with 2-0 and 6-0 wins over Providence (1-5, 0-2). Ashley Cantu posted two hits in the opener behind a six-strikeout shutout from Parker Boyd. In game two, Cantu, Sam Alm and Cayla Nielsen all had three hits apiece. Mikayla Santa Cruz finished with a five-hit shutout.
Northern Iowa (7-10): Northern Iowa lost to South Dakota State, 2-1, and to Kansas, 4-1. Sammey Bunch hit a home run to account for the only run against SDSU
UMKC (11-3): UMKC was a 9-3 winner over Houston and fell 6-2 to No. 1 Oklahoma. Ally Vonfeldt posted a two-hit, four-RBI performance that included a home run in the opening win. Delaney Fenoglio hit a two-run homer for the Roos in the loss to OU.
Kansas (11-7): Kansas picked up a 4-1 win over South Dakota State for their lone game of the day.