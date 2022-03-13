(KMAland) -- Nebraska picked up a win, Iowa State went 1-1 and Drake was 0-2 in regional college softball on Saturday.
Iowa State (15-8): Iowa State went 1-1 on the day with a loss to UCF (19-7), 7-5, and a win over Cal State Fullerton (15-11), 6-2. Angelina Allen had three hits and Kaylee Pond homered for the Cyclones in game one. Carli Spelhaug went deep and drove in three, and Mikayla Ramos, Pond, Kasey Simpson, Kali Goss and Natalie Wellet all had two hits each in game two. Charles was the winning pitcher with four innings in the circle while Ellie Spelhaug got the save with three two-hit frames.
Nebraska (14-6): Nebraska beat Boston (11-13), 5-2. Billie Andrews, Peyton Glatter and Brooke Andrews all hit home runs for the Huskers in the win. Billie Andrews had two hits and two RBI, and Mya Felder, Courtney Wallace and Brooke Andrews posted two hits each. Olivia Ferrell struck out eight in a complete game to get the win.
Drake (5-12): Drake dropped a pair on Saturday to Nicholls State (8-15), 9-2, and to Minnesota (13-10), 8-0. Aubree Beitzinger and Addie Lightner each drove in a run against Nicholls while Lightner and Emily Valtman hit safely against Minnesota.