(KMAland) -- Iowa edged Kansas to highlight Sunday's regional college softball action while Nebraska beat Long Beach State.
Iowa State (15-9): Sacramento State was a 3-2 winner over Iowa State. Natalie Wellet drove in a run for the Cyclones while Milaysia Ochoa and Alesia Ranches had two hits apiece. Carli Spelhaug doubled in the loss, and Saya Swain struck out seven batters in four innings.
Iowa (11-6): Iowa went 1-1 with a win over Kansas (3-1) and a loss to Missouri State (4-3). In the win, Denali Loecker went 3-for-3 at the plate while Nia Carter had two hits. Brylee Klosterman and Kalena Burns drove in the runs. Breanna Vasquez pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and one earned run on five hits.
Creighton (10-8, 0-1): Georgetown beat Creighton 6-4. Kailey Wilson had two hits -- a double and a home run -- while also driving in two runs and scoring twice. Kiara Mills and Emma Rosonke added an RBI each. Kayla Dunn struck out seven batters while walking four and surrendering five hits in five innings.
Nebraska (15-7): Nebraska had a 1-1 day with a win over Long Beach State (9-0) and a loss to Central Florida (7-3). Billie Andrews had a monster game in the win, hitting a triple and a home run while driving in five runs. Mya Felder also went deep for the Huskers while Sydney Gray doubled and Cam Ybarra tripled. Olivia Ferrell got the win by striking out 10 on four hits in seven innings.
Drake (5-13): Texas shutout Drake for a 7-0 win. Paige Bedsworth and Addie Lightner had Drake's only hits. Nicole Timmons took the loss, surrendering six hits and four earned runs while striking out one in four innings.
Missouri (16-6, 0-2): Missouri suffered a pair of losses to Tennessee (14-3 & 5-4). Kimberly Wert and Alex Honnold each had two hits and an RBI in the 5-4 loss while Kendyll Bailey and Hatti Moore also had RBI in that loss. Kara Daly homered in the 14-3 defeat.
Kansas (7-12): Savanna DesRochers doubled to drive in the Jayhawks' only run in their loss to Iowa. Shelby Gayre and Lyric Moore had two hits each, and Moore doubled.