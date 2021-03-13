Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 42F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.