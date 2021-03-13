(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa was perfect while Iowa State, Iowa and Nebraska went 1-1 in regional college softball action.
Iowa State (18-5): It was a 1-1 day for the Cyclones, beating Kent State 11-4 and losing 3-2 to Missouri. Against Kent State, Sami Williams plated three runs. Harlan alum Logan Schaben and Milaysia Ochoa had two each. Karlie Charles earned the win in the circle.
Iowa (6-5): The Hawkeyes split with Maryland, winning 1-0 in extras and losing 3-2. Aralee Brogar scored the game-winner in the first game. Allison Doocy tossed eight shutout innings, striking out 10, walking three and allowing four hits.
Nebraska (5-6): Nebraska split with Purdue. The Huskers won the first game 8-1, but were shutout in game two 7-0. Cam Ybarra drove in four runs in Nebraska's victory.
Creighton (6-5, 2-1): Providence's two runs in the first were enough for the 3-2 victory. Mikaela Pichar had two of Creighton's four hits. Pichar also had an RBI.
Northern Iowa (9-10): The Panthers went 2-0, beating South Dakota State 4-1 and Kansas 3-0. Against SDSU, the Panthers broke the tie with three runs in the fifth and sixth. Sammey Bunch had three hits. In the Kansas win, Emmy Wells muscled two of the Panthers' six hits.
Drake (14-11): Drake was on both ends of 5-0 decision. The Bulldogs beat Kent State, but lost to Missouri. Against Kent State, Delaney Taylor had three hits. Haylee Lehman and Macy Johnson each had two hits.
Missouri (18-4): The Tigers beat Iowa State (3-2) and Drake (5-0). Jenna Laird had two RBIs against Drake. Jordan Weber tossed five innings in the win. The Tigers scored three in the sixth to beat Iowa State. Alex Honnold, Brooke Wilmes and Cayla Kessinger each scored runs in the win.
Kansas (11-8): The Jayhawks managed only four hits in a loss to UNI. Morgyn Wynne had two of them.
Kansas City (11-4): Liberty walked off on the Roos for a 5-4 win. Lia Lombardini drove in all four runs for UMKC.