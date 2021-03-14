(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri picked up wins, and Drake went 0-2 on Sunday in regional college softball action.
Iowa State (19-5): Iowa State beat Drake, 6-3. Carli Spelhaug and Sami Williams had two hits each for the Cyclones in the win.
Iowa (7-5): Iowa nabbed a 4-3 eight-inning walk-off win over Maryland (6-6). Lindy Milkowski had two hits and two RBI to lead the Hawkeyes on offense.
Nebraska (6-6): Nebraska got three-hit games from Sydney Gray and Caitlynn Neal in a 3-1 win over Purdue (4-8).
Drake (4-13): Drake dropped a 6-3 decision to Iowa State and fell 10-2 to Missouri. Emily Valtman had two hits against the Cyclones while Macy Johnson posted a three-hit, one-RBI game against the Tigers.
Missouri (19-4): Missouri’s 10-2 win was led by a three-hit game from Jenna Laird and a three-run double from Chantice Phillips.