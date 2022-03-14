(KMAland) -- Kansas picked up a split while Iowa and Northwest Missouri State both had tough days in regional college softball on Monday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-18, 0-2): Northwest Missouri State lost a pair of games to Nebraska-Kearney (8-12, 2-0), 12-4 and 4-1. Skylar Pieper, Hannah Blackford, Olivia Daugherty, Abby Nolte and Madison Friest all had two hits for the Bearcats in the opener. Friest smashed a home run among her two hits. In game two, Jacee Winn had two hits, and Pieper added an RBI double.
Iowa (12-7): Iowa was routed by Wichita State (13-7), 14-3. Riley Sheehy had two hits to lead the Iowa offense on the day. Brylee Klosterman and Denali Loecker each drove in one run for the Hawkeyes.
Kansas (8-13): Kansas finished 1-1 on the day with a 9-2 loss to Wichita State (14-7) and a dominant 8-0 win over Southeast Missouri (9-10). Ashlyn Anderson and Cheyenne Hornbuckle had two hits each for the Jayhawks in the loss while Anderson homered twice among three hits, drove in five and scored twice in the win. Kasey Hamilton threw five shutout innings, striking out four and allowing just two hits against SEMO.