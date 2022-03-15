(KMAland) -- Iowa went 1-1 and Nebraska and UMKC were both 0-2 in regional college softball action on Tuesday.
Nebraska (15-9): Nebraska lost a pair of games to San Diego, 4-2 and 4-0. Mya Felder doubled among three hits in the opener while Brooke Andrews tripled among two and drove in one. Olivia Ferrell took the loss with six strikeouts in the circle. In game two, Billie Andrews, Sydney Gray, Felder, Brooke Andrews, Abbie Squier and Caitlynn Neal all hit safely for the Huskers.
Iowa (13-8) & Kansas City (4-16): Iowa went 1-1 and Kansas City finished 0-2 on the day. Both teams lost to Southeast Missouri State with the Hawkeyes falling 4-3 and Roos taking a 7-1 loss. Iowa followed up with a 4-0 win over UMKC.
For the Hawkeyes, Nia Carter had five hits between the two games, Tristin Doster went deep in both contests and Devyn Green threw a two-hit complete game shutout in the win over UMKC. The Roos finished with just three hits in the SEMO loss, getting an RBI knock from Kloe Hilbrenner. Delainey Fenoglio and Lexi Smith both had hits against Iowa.