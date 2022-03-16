(KMAland) -- Missouri swept Illinois in a Braggin’ Rights doubleheader while Omaha lost a low-scoring battle with Wichita State in regional college softball on Wednesday.
Omaha (11-8): Omaha could manage just one hit in a 3-1 loss to Wichita State (15-7). The lone hit for the Mavericks was a solo shot from Jamie White. Kamryn Meyer pitched well, striking out seven and giving up just three runs on six hits and a walk to take the tough-luck defeat.
Missouri (18-6): Missouri won a pair of games over Illinois (11-9), 7-6 and 10-2. Kara Daly hit two home runs, drove in three and scored twice, and Brooke Wilmes added a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice in the opener, which went eight innings. Wilmes homered twice, Kimberly Wert, Casidy Chaumont and Hatti Moore also went deep once each, and Chaumont drove in four runs on three hits in the second game. Jordan Weber was the winning pitcher with a five-inning complete game.