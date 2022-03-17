(KMAland) -- Iowa State nabbed two wins to highlight regional college softball on Thursday.
Iowa State (17-9): The Cyclones won a pair of games in California, taking down Marist (9-13) and Pacific (7-18), 5-4 and 8-3, respectively. ISU got a walk-off sacrifice fly by Milaysia Ochoa to win the opener. Kaylee Pond and Kasey Simpson had two hits each, and Ochoa drove in two runs. In game two, Mikayla Ramos had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Carli Spelhaug added a double, a triple and two RBI. Karlie Charles threw all seven innings to get the complete game win.