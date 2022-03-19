(KMAland) -- Iowa went 2-0, Iowa State finished 1-1 and UMKC had a tough 0-2 day in regional college softball action on Friday.
Iowa State (18-10): Iowa State lost, 4-3, to Pacific (8-19) and beat Sacramento State (15-13), 8-2. Mikayla Ramos, Milaysia Ochoa and Alesia Ranchs all had run-scoring hits for the Cyclones in the loss. Ochoa went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI, and Skyler Ramos had a three-run triple in game two. Saya Swain (6-1) was the winning pitcher for the Cyclones, striking out 16 in seven innings.
Iowa (15-8): Iowa won a pair of games on Friday, beating Houston (13-13) and San Diego (14-18), 8-4 and 6-4, respectively. Nia Carter was 5-for-5 with two RBI, and Marissa Peek added two hits and an RBI in the opener. In game two, Kalena Burns homered, Peek drove in two and Sophia Maras had a two-run double. Denali Loecker (9-3) was the winning pitcher in both games, throwing four shutout innings in the opener and giving up four unearned runs in 6 1/3 in game two.
Kansas City (4-18): Kansas City lost a pair of routs to Wichita State (16-7) and No. 11 Oklahoma State (19-6), 16-2 and 9-0. Kloe Hilbrenner had a home run among two hits while Ally Vonfeldt also went deep in the Wichita State game. Against Okie State, Delainey Fenoglio was the only player to record a hit.