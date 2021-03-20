(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha and Missouri rolled and Kansas went 2-0 in Saturday's regional college softball action.
Iowa State (20-5): The Cyclones earned an 11-2 victory over St. Louis. Skyler Ramos and Harlan alum Logan Schaben each posted RBI doubles for ISU in the win.
Omaha (5-12): A six-run sixth inning propelled Omaha to a 10-2 win over Northern Colorado. Sydney Nuismer and Taylor Johnson drove in three runs each. Allison Helton plated two. Sydney Hampton earned the victory in the circle.
Missouri (20-4, 1-0): Missouri opened the SEC slate with a 6-1 defeat of Georgia. Hatti Moore drove in two and Abby George managed two hits in the win.
Kansas (13-8): It was a 2-0 day for the Jayhawks with a 3-1 win over Tulsa and an 11-9 triumph over North Dakota State.
UMKC (12-5): The Roos lost to Wichita State 9-3 and edged Oklahoma State 6-5. Katherine Karnatz paced them in the win with two RBI. Mia Hoveland earned the win, tossing a complete game while striking out eight.