(KMAland) -- Nebraska and UNI were 2-0, ISU and Drake went 1-0 and Iowa and Kansas ended up 1-1 in regional college softball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-20): Northwest Missouri State lost 8-4 to Concordia-St. Paul (14-2-1) and 24-3 to Winona State (13-6). Hannah Blackford led in the opener with three hits while Olivia Daugherty and Aubrey Griffith had two hits apiece. In game two, Ady Watts went deep and scored twice, and Alexis Kump and Daugherty drove in one run apiece for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (19-10): Iowa State rolled through Santa Clara (13-18), 13-2. Carli Spelhaug homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Mikayla Ramos hit a grand slam to lead the offense. Karlie Charles struck out seven in five innings to move to 7-2 on the year.
Iowa (16-9): Iowa beat Sam Houston (9-18), 11-4, and lost to Indiana, 8-4. In game one, Brylee Klosterman had two hits and two runs, and Amber DeSena posted two hits. Nia Carter and Tristin Doster each drove in two runs. The second game was led by Marissa Peek and Tristin Doster, who each hit home runs and drove in a combined four runs.
Nebraska (17-9): Nebraska beat Tulsa (9-16) and South Dakota (14-9), 7-6 and 3-1, respectively. Ava Bredwell had a home run among two hits and drove in three to lead the Nebraska offense in the opening game. Billie Andrews and Anna Raley also hit home runs in game two. Courtney Wallace (8-4) was the winning pitcher in both games, working in relief in the opener before a complete game in the finale.
Creighton (10-10, 0-3): Creighton lost a doubleheader to Seton Hall (9-9, 2-2), 4-3 and 7-4. Emma Rosonke had two hits and three RBI in the opener while Madeline Vejvoda added three hits and two RBI in game two. Shayna Dahlen blasted a two-run home run and walked twice in the finale.
Northern Iowa (10-10, 2-0): Northern Iowa opened their Missouri Valley Conference slate with 17-13 and 8-6 wins over Southern Illinois (11-11, 1-3). Kamryn Shaffer led the way in the opener with two home runs among four hits and six RBI. Emmy Wells and Taylor Hogan also went deep while Mya Dodge added three hits, two RBI and four runs. Hailey Sanders (2-4) threw three innings in relief to get the win. In game two, Dodge, Sammy Moss and Hogan had two hits each, Madison Parks drove in two and Kailyn Packard (6-3) tossed a complete game to get the win.
Drake (6-13, 1-0): Drake won their conference opener over Evansville (15-8, 0-1), 10-1. Addie Lightner homered and drove in four, and Delaney Taylor had two hits to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Nicole Timmons (3-6) struck out eight in four innings of one-hit ball to get the win.
Kansas (9-14): Kansas took a 14-6 win over South Dakota (14-10) before a 6-5 defeat to Tulsa (10-16). Savanna DesRochers led the Kansas offense in the win with a home run among three hits, drove in two and scored two runs, and Olivia Bruno went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Shayna Espy and Ashlyn Anderson had two hits of their own. Lyric Moore led the Jayhawks in game two with a home run among four hits, drove in two and scored two runs.
Missouri (18-8): Missouri lost a pair of extra-inning games to Northwestern (17-4), 9-6 in 10, and Stanford (20-4), 7-4 in 8. Alex Honnold led the way for the Tigers in the opener with two hits and two RBI while Jenna Laird added a hit and two RBI. In game two, Kara Daly, Kendyll Bailey and Hatti Moore all went deep while Laird, Kimberly Wert and Casidy Chaumont had two hits apiece.
Kansas City (4-20): Kansas City lost twice more, falling to Wichita State (17-8) by a 10-5 final and to Oklahoma State by an 8-2 count. Alexis D’Ambrosio led the Roos in the opening game with a home run among three hits while driving in two and scoring twice. Sydney Nichols also went deep and drove in two. Against Okie State, Marina Karnes had three hits while Kloe Hilbrenner posted two hits of her own.