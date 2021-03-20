(KMAland) -- Iowa State kept the good times rolling and Kansas went 2-0 in college softball action.
Iowa State (21-5): The Cyclones earned a 7-2 decision over St. Louis. Sami Williams and Makayla Ramos each drove in three runs. Williams had three hits and Ramos homered.
Omaha (5-13): Northern Colorado beat Omaha 4-1. Sydney Nuismer had two hits. Jamie White drove in Omaha's only run.
Missouri (20-5, 1-1): The Tigers dropped a 14-10 shootout to Georgia after allowing eight runs in the first. Kendyll Bailey, Brooke Wilmes and Abby George had two hits. Kim Wert posted a team-high two RBIs.
Kansas (15-8): Kansas beat South Dakota 8-2 and North Dakota State 9-5. In the win over USD, Morgyn Wynne plated four. Sydnee Ramsey had three RBI in the win over North Dakota State.
Drake (5-14): The Bulldogs split with Southern Illinois. They lost 10-2 and won 7-6. Shortstop Libby Ryan had two hits, drove in two, scored three runs and drew a walk in the win. Emma Richards also had two RBI.
Northern Iowa (9-11): Missouri State tallied a pair of one-run wins over UNI, doing so 2-1 and 4-3. Sammey Bunch homered in the 4-3 loss.
UMKC (13-6): The Roos beat UTSA 4-1, but lost 13-0 to Oklahoma State. Ally Vonfeldt drove in two and scored a run.
Northwest Missouri State (5-5): Northwest suffered their third and fourth consecutive losses with defeats to Upper Iowa (3-2) and Winona (8-0). Jacee Winn had three hits in the Upper Iowa losses.