(KMAland) -- Nebraska went 2-0, Creighton and UNI were 1-0, Northwest, Mizzou and Kansas all went 1-1 and Iowa and Drake had losing days in regional college softball on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-21): Northwest Missouri State went 1-1 with an 8-7 8-inning win over Winona State (14-8) and an 11-7 loss to Concordia St. Paul (17-2-1). Jacee Winn hit a walk-off double while Lauren Gray had a game-tying home run in the seventh for the Bearcats in the win. Winn finished with four hits in the game while Ady Watts had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice. Madison Friest bashed a three-run shot, and Breck Dickey (4-11) went five innings and struck out six to get the win. Raven Defrain threw the final three shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
In the loss to CSP, Gray hit a two-run home run while Abby Nolte and Alexis Kump posted two hits and two runs scored. Friest pitched in two hits of her own. Hayden Simmons (3-13) threw 4 1/3 innings and struck out five in taking the defeat.
Nebraska (19-9): Nebraska took down South Dakota (14-11), 9-3, and Tulsa (10-17), 3-0. In the opener, Abbie Squier hit two home runs, drove in three and scored twice, and Caitlynn Neal singled, doubled, tripled and drove in four. Cam Ybarra and Kaylin Kinney added two hits each, and Olivia Ferrell (10-4) got the win with four strikeouts in five innings.
In game two, Courtney Wallace kept Tulsa off balance with a complete game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out four. Squier also had a big game with a double among two hits, and Billie Andrews went deep for the 16th time this season.
Creighton (11-10, 1-3): Creighton avoided a sweep with a 4-2 nine-inning win over Seton Hall (10-10, 3-3). Kailey Wilson went deep to lead the way for the Bluejays while Madeline Vejvoda and Cayla Nielsen pitched in two hits each. Kate Mullally (1-1) threw all nine innings, struck out six and allowed just two runs on seven hits and five walks.
Iowa (16-10): The Hawkeyes lost to No. 1 Oklahoma, 20-0. Iowa didn’t have any hits in the loss.
Drake (6-15, 1-3): Drake lost twice to Evansville (17-8, 2-1), 5-3 and 12-3. Macy Johnson, Emily Valtman and Paige Bedsworth all had a hit and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs in the opener. Nicole Timmons (3-7) struck out nine in a losing effort. In game two, Johnson led the offense with two hits while Delaney Taylor and Haylee Lehman each homered.
Northern Iowa (11-10, 3-0): Northern Iowa finished a Missouri Valley Conference sweep of Southern Illinois (11-12, 1-4) with an 8-3 win. Daryn Lamprecht topped the offense with two hits and two RBI while Kylee Sanders doubled in three runs. Kailyn Packard (6-3) threw all seven innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out three.
Missouri (19-9): Missouri split a pair of games on Sunday, falling 4-3 to Ball State (6-17) before a 5-0 win over Stanford (20-6). Jenna Laird had two hits and two runs scored, and Kendyll Bailey added two hits and an RBI in the loss. Kara Daly posted two RBI while Jordan Weber (6-2) was saddled with the loss despite seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
In the shutout win over Stanford, Laurin Krings (9-3) threw all seven innings, striking out eight and allowing just four hits. Megan Moll homered, and Alex Honnold went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Tigers offense.
Kansas (10-15): Kansas also split two games on Sunday, beating South Dakota (14-12) by a 6-1 final and then falling to Tulsa (11-17) by a 3-2 count. Ashlyn Anderson and Peyton Renzi went deep in the opener. Anderson drove in three runs behind Kasey Hamilton (5-7), who went six innings, struck out six and gave up just one run on four hits.
In the loss to Tulsa, Olivia Bruno (2-3) was saddled with the loss, but Katie Brooks threw 5 1/3 shutout innings of relief with five strikeouts to keep the Jayhawks in the game. Lyric Moore led the offense with two hits, and Anderson and Angela Price each drove in a run.