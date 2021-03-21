Softball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa and UMKC were all winners in Sunday's college softball action. 

Iowa State (22-5): The Cyclones completed a three-game sweep of St. Louis, doing so with a 4-3 win behind a three-run third. Mikayla Ramos had three hits and drove in three. Karlie Charles earned the win in the circle. Charles struck out seven. 

Creighton (7-7, 3-3): UConn beat Creighton 10-5. Ashley Cantu had two of Creighton's five hits. Kiara Mills plated two. 

Northern Iowa (10-12): Damryn Lamprecht's double in the sixth inning was the difference in UNI's 7-6 win over Missouri State. Brooke Snyder and Kamryn Shaffer had two RBIs each. 

UMKC (14-6): The Roos exploded for eight run in the eighth to tally a 13-8 win over UTSA. Ally Vonfeldt drove in five off two hits. Faith Willis had three RBI.

Omaha (5-14): Northern Colorado beat Omaha 3-2. Lynsey Tucker had two hits. Jamie White drove in two. 

Missouri (20-6, 1-2): The Tigers dropped a nationally-ranked battle to Georgia 8-7. Kim Wert and Brooke Wilmes paced Mizzou's hitting efforts with two apiece. 

Northwest Missouri State (6-6): The Bearcats beat Winona State (9-1) and lost to Minnesota State (7-0). The Bearcats scored four runs in the first inning of their win. Ady Watts and Abby Nolte each had two RBIs. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.