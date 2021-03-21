(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa and UMKC were all winners in Sunday's college softball action.
Iowa State (22-5): The Cyclones completed a three-game sweep of St. Louis, doing so with a 4-3 win behind a three-run third. Mikayla Ramos had three hits and drove in three. Karlie Charles earned the win in the circle. Charles struck out seven.
Creighton (7-7, 3-3): UConn beat Creighton 10-5. Ashley Cantu had two of Creighton's five hits. Kiara Mills plated two.
Northern Iowa (10-12): Damryn Lamprecht's double in the sixth inning was the difference in UNI's 7-6 win over Missouri State. Brooke Snyder and Kamryn Shaffer had two RBIs each.
UMKC (14-6): The Roos exploded for eight run in the eighth to tally a 13-8 win over UTSA. Ally Vonfeldt drove in five off two hits. Faith Willis had three RBI.
Omaha (5-14): Northern Colorado beat Omaha 3-2. Lynsey Tucker had two hits. Jamie White drove in two.
Missouri (20-6, 1-2): The Tigers dropped a nationally-ranked battle to Georgia 8-7. Kim Wert and Brooke Wilmes paced Mizzou's hitting efforts with two apiece.
Northwest Missouri State (6-6): The Bearcats beat Winona State (9-1) and lost to Minnesota State (7-0). The Bearcats scored four runs in the first inning of their win. Ady Watts and Abby Nolte each had two RBIs.