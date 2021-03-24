College Softball

(KMAland) -- Missouri cruised past Western Illinois for a pair of wins while Kansas lost to nationally-ranked Arkansas in regional softball action on Wednesday.

Full rundown…

Missouri (22-6): Missouri crushed Western Illinois (9-13) in a doubleheader sweep, 10-0 and 6-0. Brooke Wilmes doubled twice and homered once among four hits while driving in four in the opener. Hatti Moore hit a pair of home runs and drove in three in the finale. Laurin Krings (5 IP, 10 K, 2 BB, 2 H) and Megan Schumacher (7 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 8 H) both pitched shutouts. 

Kansas (16-9): Kansas dropped a 7-4 decision to No. 15 Arkansas. Ashlyn Anderson and Shelby Gayre both went deep for the Jayhawks in the loss.

