(KMAland) -- Nebraska got a big sweep of nationally-ranked Michigan, Creighton rolled in the Big East and Northwest, Iowa State, Iowa and Missouri had losing days in regional college softball on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-23, 0-4): Northwest Missouri State lost 8-2 and 12-2 to Central Oklahoma (27-5, 6-0). Jacee Winn, Hannah Blackford, Olivia Daugherty and Grace Ruehle all had one hit each for the Bearcats in game one. Raven Defrain (1-3) gave up seven runs in three innings to suffer the loss. Abby Nolte had two hits, and Skylar Pieper and Winn drove in one run apiece in game two. Breck Dickey (3-8) gave up nine runs — four earned — in two innings.
Iowa State (19-12): Iowa State lost a pair to BYU (21-7), 11-3 and 5-0. Kaylee Pond homered among two hits while Carli Spelhaug and Milaysia Ochoa added two hits apiece for the Cyclones in the opening loss. Kasey Simpson had a double to account for ISU’s only extra-base hit in game two.
Iowa (16-11, 0-1): Iowa lost their first Big Ten Conference game of the season to Wisconsin (16-7, 1-0), 10-5. Brylee Klosterman had a home run among two hits and scored twice, and Kalena Burns and Amber DeSena had one hit and two RBI apiece for the Hawkeyes in the loss. Denali Loecker (9-4) took a loss with a tough 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs — three earned.
Nebraska (21-9, 2-0): Nebraska swept a doubleheader over Michigan (18-9, 0-2), 3-2 and 7-4. Ava Bredwell delivered a big two-run home run, and Sydney Gray and Mya Felder had two hits each for the Huskers in the opener. Olivia Ferrell (11-4) struck out five in 5 1/3 innings to get the win before Courtney Wallace got the final five outs to earn her second save. Nebraska scored the final seven runs in the second game, getting home runs from Billie Andrews, Cam Ybarra and Gray, who drove in a team-high three runs. Wallace threw all seven in game two to get the win.
Creighton (12-10, 2-3): Creighton rolled to a 10-0 win over Providence (17-8, 4-3) in Big East Conference play. Emma Rosonke went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI, and Sam Alm was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Kailey Wilson and Kiara Mills also had two hits each behind a complete game one-hit shutout from Kate Mullally (2-1), who had four strikeouts and just two walks.
Missouri (19-10, 0-3): Missouri lost a 5-1 SEC meeting with Ole Miss. Kendyll Bailey and Jenna Laird had the only two hits of the game for the Tigers. Jordan Weber (6-3) allowed five runs on four hits in three innings to take the defeat.
Kansas (10-16, 0-1): Kansas lost their Big 12 opener to Texas (24-9-1, 1-0), 7-6. Ashlyn Anderson had a big game at the plate with a double among two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Macy Omli and Shelby Gayre pitched in two hits each.