(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled, Iowa edged Purdue and Missouri won a pitcher's duel in Friday's regional college softball action.
Iowa State (22-6, 0-1): The Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a 9-7 loss to Oklahoma. Sami Williams drove in four runs for ISU.
Kansas (16-9, 1-0): The Jayhawks' first conference bout was a 7-4 win over nationally-ranked Oklahoma State. Sydnee Ramsey, Morgyn Wynne and Tarin Travieso each had two hits. Ramsey and Travieso each had two RBIs. Tatum Goff was the winning pitcher. Goff allowed three earned runs and six hits.
Iowa (8-5): Two runs in the fourth was the difference maker for Iowa in a 4-2 win over Purdue. Sarah Lehman had a stellar outing in the circle allowing three hits and one earned run.
Nebraska (7-6): The Huskers rolled past Penn State 9-0. Peyton Glatter, Kaylin Kinney and Anni Raley drove in two runs each.
Missouri (23-6, 2-2): Mizzou won a nine-inning 2-1 pitcher duel over Auburn. Kendyll Bailey had three hits for Mizzou. Emma Nichols was the winning pitcher. Jordan Weber tossed a no-decision gem with 13 strikeouts while only allowing five hits and one earned run in six innings.
Northwest Missouri State (7-7, 1-1): Northeastern State routed Northwest 9-1 behind a five-run fourth inning. Abby Nolte and Alexis Kump had the Bearcats' only two hits.