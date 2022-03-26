(KMAland) -- UNI swept a doubleheader, Creighton nabbed a walk-off win, Omaha and UMKC got Summit League splits and more from the Saturday in regional college softball.
Northwest Missouri State (6-25, 0-6): Northwest Missouri State struggled through a pair of losses to Newman (9-15, 3-5), 9-1 and 12-4. Jacee Winn had two hits, and Olivia Daugherty hit a home run for the Bearcats in the opening game. Breck Dickey (3-9) gave up seven runs on 10 hits in five innings. In the finale, Daugherty had two more hits, including a double, and Aubrey Griffith hit a three-run home run. Raven Defrain (1-4) threw three innings and allowed five runs to take the loss.
Iowa State (19-13): The Cyclones dropped another to BYU (22-7), 11-7. Milaysia Ochoa was 3-for-3 with a double while Alesia Ranches and Sarah Tyree added two hits and two RBI each for Iowa State in the defeat.
Creighton (13-10, 3-3): Kiara Mills hit a walk-off double to lift Creighton to a 7-6 win over Providence (17-9, 4-4). Mills had two hits, two walks and two RBI in the win, and Kailey Wilson posted three hits. Emma Rosonke smashed a grand slam home run in the victory behind Kate Mullally (3-1), who struck out eight in a complete game.
Omaha (12-9): Omaha split a doubleheader with South Dakota State (20-8), winning the opener 2-0 before a 6-3 loss in game two. Kamryn Meyer (7-3) threw a complete game four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the victory. Izzy Eltze homered and scored twice to lead the offense. In game two, Olivia Aden had two hits and scored a run. Meyer (7-4) took the loss with six walks and three runs allowed in 1 1/3 innings.
Northern Iowa (13-10, 5-0): Northern Iowa won 8-2 and 10-0 over Evansville (17-10, 2-3). Kylee Sanders had three hits and three RBI, and Brooke Snider and Daryn Lamprecht posted two hits apiece for the Panthers in the opener. Samantha Heyer (3-3) got the win with seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Mya Dodge, Snider and Lamprecht all went deep in game two with Lamprecht driving in three. Snider and Sammy Moss added two RBI apiece, and Taylor Hogan was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs. Kailyn Packard (8-3) earned the win in the circle with five one-hit innings and six strikeouts.
Missouri (19-11, 0-4): Missouri dropped a 5-3 decision to Ole Miss (23-7, 2-3). Kendyll Bailey had two home runs among three hits and drove in two for the Tigers while Gabi Deters added a solo home run of her own in the loss. Laurin Krings (9-4) suffered the loss, despite striking out eight in 4 2/3 innings.
Kansas (10-17, 0-2): Kansas dropped a 9-2 decision to Texas (25-9-1, 2-0) in Big 12 Conference action. Ashlyn Anderson hit another home run for the Jayhawks in the loss.
Kansas City (5-21): Kansas City split with North Dakota (11-22), falling 2-0 in 8 innings before a 4-3 8-inning win in game two. Mia Hoveland threw eight innings, striking out six and allowing just two runs in game one. The Roos got two hits from Kloe Hilbrenner in the defeat. Marina Karnes delivered a walk-off hit in game two — her second hit of the day. Delainey Fenoglio and Hilbrenner added two hits and an RBI each, and Casey Stout (1-4) got the win with five strikeouts and one unearned run allowed in 3 2/3 innings of relief.