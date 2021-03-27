(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled, Iowa split with Purdue and Northern Iowa, Drake and Omaha tallied sweeps in Saturday's regional college softball action.
Iowa State (22-7, 0-2): The Cyclones fell to top-ranked Oklahoma 10-2. Carli Spelhaug and Sami Williams scored the runs. Williams also broke the career hits record.
Kansas (17-10, 1-1): Kansas lost to No. 8 Oklahoma State 4-2. Morgyn Wynne homered.
Nebraska (8-6): Nebraska had little trouble in a 8-2 win over Penn State. Cam Ybarra had three hits and plated two. Billie Andrews drove in three. Courtney Wallace was the winning pitcher. Wallace tossed a complete game and allowed three hits.
Iowa (9-5): A three-run second led the Hawkeyes to a 5-3 win over Purdue in the first game. Lindy Milkowski had two hits. Allison Doocy struck out 13 in the victory. Purdue won the second contest 5-4.
Northern Iowa (12-12): UNI swept Indiana State 6-4 and 3-2. In the first game, Emmy Wells had two hits and two RBI. Brooke Snider had two hits in the second game.
Drake (5-17, 1-4): Missouri State swept Drake 5-4 and 4-1. Emily Valtman had two RBI in the 5-4 loss.
Missouri (24-6, 3-2): Mizzou relied on two runs in the fourth for the 6-5 victory over Auburn. Kim Wert had three RBI and Jenna Laird had two.
Omaha (12-12): The Mavs swept North Dakota 4-0 and 7-2. Kamryn Meyer struck out 13 in the first win. Sydney Hampton muscled the win in game two. She struck out seven and surrendered five hits.
UMKC (14-9, 0-2): The Roos were swept by South Dakota State 6-1 and 4-3 for their second and third consecutive losses.
Northwest Missouri State (7-9): Northeastern State swept Northwest 6-0 and 5-2. The Bearcats managed only two hits in the shutout, which came from Hannah Blackford and Olivia Blackford