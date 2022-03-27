(KMAland) -- Kansas City was the only winner with Iowa, Creighton, Omaha, UNI, Kansas and Missouri combining for an 0-7 record in regional college softball on Sunday.
Iowa (16-13, 0-3): Iowa lost a pair of games to Wisconsin (18-7, 3-0), 9-3 and 13-1. Denali Loecker had a hit and an RBI in game one while Breanna Vasquez (5-6) took the loss with eight earned runs allowed. In game two, Nia Carter had a multi-hit game. Devyn Greer (2-2) walked 10 and gave up 13 runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Creighton (13-11, 3-4): Creighton dropped a 10-7 Big East battle with Providence (18-9, 5-4). Emma Rosonke hit a grand slam, Cayla Nielsen went deep and drove in two and Alyssa Gappa had a three-hit game for Creighton in the loss. Mikayla Santa Cruz (5-6) gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in the first inning and didn’t get an out.
Omaha (12-10): Omaha lost a 6-0 decision in the Summit League to South Dakota State (21-8). The Mavericks had just four hits, including a double from Lexi Burkhardt. Kamryn Meyer (7-5) gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings.
Kansas City (6-21, 2-1): Kansas City won their series with North Dakota (11-24, 1-2), 2-0. Mia Hoveland threw a complete game shutout for the Roos with four strikeouts and just five hits allowed. Ally Vonfeldt had two hits and two runs, and Lexy Smith and Sydney Nichols had a hit and one RBI each.
Northern Iowa (13-11, 5-1): Evansville (18-10, 3-3) hit a walk-off three-run shot in a 6-3 9-inning win over the Panthers. Kamryn Shaffer had a home run among two hits, drove in one run and had two runs scored, and Taylor Hogan had a double and two RBI for the UNI offense. Kailyn Packard (8-4) was the losing pitcher, despite 12 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.
Kansas (10-18): Kansas lost to No. 16 Texas (26-9-1), 11-2. Olivia Bruno accounted for both runs on a home run while Savanna DesRochers had two hits. Kasey Hamilton (5-9) got just one out to suffer the loss.
Missouri (19-12): Missouri dropped a 5-1 decision to Ole Miss (24-7). Emma Raabe accounted for the only Missouri run with a solo home run. Laurin Krings (9-5) gave up four runs — three earned — in two innings to take the loss.